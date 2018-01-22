With so much competition in the post season 7-on-7 events, there are programs who have helped to establish South Florida as a year round powerhouse.

Last Saturday, Strong Arm held a tryout for its high school and 15-and-under programs at St. Thomas Aquinas.

With a number of elite prospects on hand for this yearly get together – football talent from all over the region came to compete and see where they stood among some of the state’s best football players.

Martin Maultsby has headed up Strong Arm 7-on-7 since the first day. Each year, he gets some of the top athletes from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to lead this against some impressive prospects.

On Saturday, many of the top athletes around had the chance to showcase their many skills.

“We are in this to win football tournaments and get some kids better along the way,” Maultsby pointed out. “We have always been able to get the top quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs to play for this program.”

While everyone already understands that Strong Arm, with Flo rid, a Miami Carol City product, has more than a rooting interest in his Strong Arm brand, the team is made up of plenty of Carol City football players and coaches.

But even though several tremendous Carol City players are on the squad, the tryout was all about bringing in new athletes for both teams – and with nearly 100 players on hand – mission accomplished.

“We lost some athletes from last year, so this tryout brought us a few new faces that we haven’t watched before,” Mautlsby said. “Our event have never been anything more than giving the players a chance to compete – with people watching and coaching that have been there before.”

SOME HEAD-TURNERS FOR STRONG ARM

2019 – Jarvis Brownlee, Jr., DB, Carol City. One of the emerging standouts in the class, this is yet another athlete that this team – and the Chiefs – will certainly use plenty.

2019 – Akihrie Chiverton, DB, Plantation. If you have watched this quality talent play, you already know that this is someone who can really cover a lot of ground. He will be one of those talents to watch his stock rise.

2020 – Hansy Colas, QB, Deerfield Beach. While many never heard of this former Boyd Anderson prospect, they all know about him now. His passes were as good as you get at this level – and he showed plenty of promise. He still has a long way to go.

2020 – Ronald Delancy, III, DB, Carol City. This past season, he was easily one of the top junior defensive backs and all he has done in the offseason is gotten stronger and much better. Big time prospect.

2019 – Kevaris Edgecomb, QB. While he is currently enrolled at Hollywood Hills, he hinted during the tryout that a change may be coming soon. This is a football player who will really surprise a lot of people. Strong and accurate arm who has the chance to gran some 7-on-7 attention soon.

2019 – Gregory Reddick, DB. If you remember this impressive prospect who was at Booker T. Washington as a sophomore. He moved up north and has recently returned and will be a major addition to this program. Big time playmaker.

2019 – Daniel Richardson, QB, Carol City. One of the premier prospects in South Florida has made his move to play for the Chiefs after three very successful years at Booker T. Washington. Solid football player who has competed at a very high level.

2019 – Kamari Richardson, DB, Carol City. Here is one of the prospects in South Florida who has flown beneath the radar screen. Solid cornerback who comes from Hialeah with a chance to make the Chiefs stingy in the secondary.

2020 – Ted Richardson, WR, Booker T. Washington. If you watched Booker T. Washington play last season, they had some marquee seniors on the team, but also a few underclassmen who turned some heads. Here was one of them, who can really made a solid impact this 7-on-7 season – as well as 2018 on the football field.

2021 – Cedquan Smith, QB, Miramar. With the departure of Steve Williams, the Patriots are set to move on with a very gifted left-handed passer and very athletic prospect. Many regard him as one of the elite quarterback prospects for the Class of 2021. Plenty of outstanding coaches around him.

2020 – D’Andre Stafford, WR, Carol City. If you are looking for a player to pretty much come out of nowhere this season and make a huge impression, you may want to look at this basketball player who has started to make the transition to the gridiron. Speed, size and glue-like hands. Time will tell.

2020 – Darius Stokes, S/LB, Carol City. Another of the young athletes the Chiefs head into the offseason with. This is truly someone who is very special and will use the next two years to enhance his already rising stock.

2020 – Marcel Williams, DB, Carol City. When you impress former NFL and high level collegiate players with the way you play and approach the game, it’s a great start. Some are calling this former quarterback one of fast-rising cornerback prospects.

2019 – Nayquan Wright, RB/WR, Carol City. As injuries have cut into his career, this gifted and nationally-rated football prospect will get ready for his final year – with the Chiefs – by playing in the offseason and getting ready for 2018.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON THESE PROSPECTS AS WELL

While not everyone was singled out or made the team – just a chance to come and compete gave many area prospects a chance to get some work in.

Here are some names to watch:

2021 – Bernard Atwaters, III, RB, Lantana Santaluces

2020 – Andre Bent, DB, Carol City

2019 – Mark Briscoe, WR, Miami Norland

2019 – Michael Bucknor, WR, Carol City

2019 – Shaquille Campbell, DB, Hallandale

2019 – Darius Conley, DB, Dr. Krop

2021 – Jose Corbo, QB, Miami Palmer Trinity

2021 – Brunel Desinor, DB, Deerfield Beach

2021 – Alijah Drummond, Fr., Miami Norland

2019 – Antoine Eugene, WR, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Dedrick Flint, DB, Dr. Krop

2020 – Mitchell Haggins, WR, Deerfield Beach

2021 – Ryan Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquanis

2019 – Claumy Jean-Francois

2019 – Dmitri Jean, DB, International School of Broward

2021 – Michael Jordan, WR, Coconut Creek

2021 – Scott Kean, QB, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2021 – Joseph Kennerly, DB, Abundant Life

2020 – Jevin Louis, WR, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2019 – Javain McClorin, RB, Halandale

2021 – Jamarion McDougle, WR, Deerfield Beach

2021 – Travis McNichols, DB, Miami Norland

2021 – Shelton Miller, Jr., DB, Carol City

2021 – Jahron Momplaisir, WR, Miami Norland

2021 – Phillip O’Brien, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2021 – Matthew O’Dowd, QB, Plantation American Heritage

2021 – Jahaad Pennywell, WR, Miramar

2020 – Andrew Pierre, WR, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Earl Pope, WR, Carol City

2019 – Anthony Prospere, DB, Deerfield Beach

2021 – Rahaime Rainey, WR, Miramar

2020 – Diamenn Rizzo, DB, Lake Worth Park Vista

2020 – Eric Ronquillo, WR, Flanagan

2021 – Isaiah Simeon, WR, Carol City

2019 – Jaysen Soroh, WR, Hialeah American

2021 – Markeith Thomas, WR, Carol City

2019 – Yavin Thomas, DB, Plantation

2019 – Antoine Thompson, WR, Nova

2021 – Larrion Louis-Welch, DB, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2021 – Quantavius Wilson, WR, Hialeah American

Catch the South Florida High School Sports Radio Show each week on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!

PHOTO COURTESY OF @footballvilletv (TWITTER)