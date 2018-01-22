Filed Under:Hit-and-run, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A driver involved in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach over the weekend didn’t have a license.

Heck, he didn’t even have a learner’s permit.

Beach police said the driver, a 13-year-old, took his dad’s Cadillac for a joy ride on Sunday. Cruising through the city, police say he hit a mother and child who were crossing the road at 77th Street and Dickens Avenue.

He sped off after the accident but was eventually taken into custody by the police. Thankfully, the mother and her child weren’t seriously hurt.

The teen has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

