PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) – A fun and engaging event took place in Palmetto Bay on Sautrday.
A special day for special needs kids, including those with autism, and for their families who do so much to support them.
In its second consecutive year in Palmetto Bay, this day of inclusion and acceptance is named after Jonathan Mizrachi, a charming 13-year-old South Florida boy with autism, who is the son of CBS4 Digital Sales Manager, Jason Mizrachi.
Jonathan’s fearless attitude toward life defines him much more so than his condition, and his exceptional outlook is something to be celebrated.
Saturday’s event included all kinds of games, demonstrations, a 2K run and even a petting zoo.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the annual happy event.
The event also serves to connect parents to resources and information that can enrich their children’s lives.
“The community showed up, they actually ran for a good cause, they made a huge contribution and they’re having fun,” said Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “It’s about elevating the dignity and the humanity of kids with autism.”
One person who wouldn’t miss the event is CBS4 sports anchor Mike Cugno, who acted at the event’s emcee for the second year in a row.