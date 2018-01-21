Filed Under:Aventura, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Vigil

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – New details have been released following a deadly shooting in Aventura.

Friends of the victim, Omar Darwish, gathered at the site of the shooting at the LA Fitness on Northeast 207th Street on Saturday night.

The shooting happened overnight, Friday into Saturday.

Police say they’re now looking for a white vehicle of interest, perhaps a Mercedes hatchback.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Calls can be made anonymously to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

