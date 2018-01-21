Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
We discuss the reverberations felt from the President’s comments about s***hole or s***house countries, coupled with saying “why would we want more Haitians in this country.”
The President ended TPS for nearly 60,000 Haitians, meaning they will face deportation.
And a few days ago the President also ended a guest worker program for Haitians who would come to the US and work in the fields.
Guest: Congressman Jerry Tardieu, who represents the Petion-Ville district which is just outside the capitol, in the hills above Port-Au-Prince.
To watch part one of the interview, click above.
To watch part two of the interview, click below.
Comments
Jim DeFedeMore from Jim DeFede