By Jim DeFede
We discuss the reverberations felt from the President’s comments about s***hole or s***house countries, coupled with saying “why would we want more Haitians in this country.”

The President ended TPS for nearly 60,000 Haitians, meaning they will face deportation.

And a few days ago the President also ended a guest worker program for Haitians who would come to the US and work in the fields.

Guest: Congressman Jerry Tardieu, who represents the Petion-Ville district which is just outside the capitol, in the hills above Port-Au-Prince.

