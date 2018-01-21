Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The “all hands on deck” approach during busy peak times at airports and services at national parks will have to wait.

Following the government shutdown, TSA workers will not get paid overtime.

According to the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, “the inability to use federal overtime pay for desired staffing levels could cause wait times during peak periods to increase.”

CBS4 spoke to some travelers who said the shutdown will be a headache for flyers.

“I think people are going to get restless, absolutely,” traveler Ragav Nookalala said. “I think the politicians need to work together to make sure people aren’t suffering.”

“That sucks for us,” another traveler added. “We fly a lot and there’s no way we can make it on time.”

Miami International Airport tweeted out an advisory to its flyers early Saturday morning warning its passengers about the delays.

While the airports prepared for the worst, national parks went without staff.

At Shark Valley, public restrooms, normally cleaned by federal employees, were closed, along with guided tours by park rangers.

Law enforcement and emergency services were unavailable. CBS4 spoke to a Boy Scout troop who said they came extra prepared.

“We brought our first aid kit with us, we brought plenty of water to drink, we have a bicycle for support if somebody gets hurt and needs to ride back,” Boy Scout master Anthony Dicario said.

Concession stands and airboat rides that are managed by outside partners were operational.