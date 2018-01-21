By Jim DeFede
We tape the Sunday show on Friday not knowing if the Federal Government will shut down but central to all of it is the question of what to do with nearly 800,000 so-called Dreamers.

These are folks who were brought to this country illegally when they were children.

But when you hear numbers like – 800,000 – it is hard to keep in mind the individuals behind those numbers.

So while Washington digs into their hardline positions, we take time to hear the story of one of those Dreamers who calls South Florida home.

Guest: Nery Lopez, DACA recipient & member of the group United We Dream

