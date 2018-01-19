Filed Under:DUI, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who police say was in a drunken stupor when she careened onto a baseball field and ran over a popular South Dade High principal is going to jail.

On Friday, Marylin Aguilera admitted in court that she was guilty of what she had done and was sentenced to five years in jail followed by three years of probation.

Aguilera must also undergo substance counseling and perform 200 hours of community service.

Aguilera was DUI when she plowed her silver GMC SUV through a fence at Tamiami Park and ran over Javier Perez in April 2016.

Javier Perez shows off his throwing arm while throwing the first pitch at Marlins Park.

Javier Perez shows off his throwing arm while throwing the first pitch at Marlins Park. (Source: Carey Codd)

The husband, father, and high school principal was at the park coaching his 5-year-old son’s baseball game. He lost both of his legs.

Evidence photos of the SUV showed an empty, 16-ounce beer can on the floor of the vehicle, but police say Aguilera had consumed much more than that. Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Perez, known for his resilience and perseverance, has prompted a slogan in the community, “Javi Strong.”

