MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a career that spans more than 40 years in both television and film, Tom Selleck seems most deserving of this year’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award presented.

The “Blue Bloods” star was presented with the award last Wednesday by his co-star Bridget Moynihan at annual the National Association of Television Program Executives conference at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“The key to success in acting or anything is about taking risks,” Selleck told the audience during his acceptance speech.

At 72-years-old, Selleck is as handsome as ever.

“How do you guys stay so young,” CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Tom and his wife Jillie Mack on the red carpet.

“I don’t really know,” said Jillie laughing. “We are happy together.”

“We are happy together and we have a 60-acre farm and we are very active on it,” said Selleck.

Selleck has appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows since his hit 1980s series “Magnum PI .“

This year, now in its eighth season, his family cop drama “Blue Bloods” has surpassed Magnum in the number of episodes that have aired.

“Magnum is in the Smithsonian now, so its a big deal. It does not diminish Magnum but it’s certainly a tribute to the actors and writers of Blue Bloods,” Selleck said.

“Blue Bloods” is about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to NY law enforcement. Selleck plays Frank Reagan, the patriarch of the family, a man who runs his department as diplomatically as his family is a challenge and one he loves.

“Frank has the weight and the responsibilities of 35 thousand lives and he already lost one, his own son. So to communicate that in a position of command is tough. You can’t show your people your worried, you’re scared or upset, or sad. You have to put a mask up and somehow the audience has to see that. It’s a big challenge for me,” Selleck said.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.