Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A police chase in Broward County ended in two arrests Friday evening.
Chopper4 was over the scene in Miramar just after 5:30 p.m. where the suspects crashed their car into another vehicle in a parking lot then took off running.
This reportedly began after a report of a stolen car.
The foot pursuit led to a Publix on Miramar Parkway, just East of the Turnpike.
That’s where officers surrounded one of the suspects.
The other suspect was also arrested near the scene.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.