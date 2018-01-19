Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miramar, Police Chase

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A police chase in Broward County ended in two arrests Friday evening.

Chopper4 was over the scene in Miramar just after 5:30 p.m. where the suspects crashed their car into another vehicle in a parking lot then took off running.

This reportedly began after a report of a stolen car.

The foot pursuit led to a Publix on Miramar Parkway, just East of the Turnpike.

That’s where officers surrounded one of the suspects.

The other suspect was also arrested near the scene.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch