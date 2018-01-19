Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter|

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A murder mystery in Lauderhill after a man was found shot to death inside his car parked in front of his home.

Family and friends turned to one another for comfort after learning that 29-year-old Devon Payne, known as DP, was dead. Payne’s father said he got the call about 8 a.m.

“My ex-wife called me and said that my son was outside, he was shot,” said Damon Payne. “That’s when I rushed over. I live like three blocks over and rushed in to see him sitting in the car, slumped back with the bullet holes.”

Devon’s mother and sister made the horrifying discovery.

“From what I understand it happened about 2 or 3 o’clock this morning but they didn’t find him until this morning when his mother and sister were coming out going to work,” Damon said.

Investigators were on the scene much of the day trying to gather what evidence they could. They’re still searching for a motive but it appears whoever killed him did it before he was even able to get out of the car.

“He was in his car,” Damon said, “The car was still running, the lights was still on, door was closed so, I guess he was coming home.”

This family knows the pain of losing a loved one. It was a couple years ago when another brother was killed in a motorcycle accident. It left a little boy without a father and Damon mourning two of his children.

“It’s devastating,” he said, “I just lost one two years ago now here is round two.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.