POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A mugshot may be the last image you see of popular rapper Kodak Black for a while after being arrested in Broward County on a slew of charges.
The 20-year-old rapper, originally from Pembroke Pines, is being held without bond at the Broward County jail on seven counts, including grand theft of a firearm, two charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, child neglect without great bodily harm and two probation violation charges.
Kodak Black’s real name is Dieuson Octave. Because Octave was on probation when arrested, Broward Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him to remain jailed until his lawyer can make another request in front of a trial judge, according to the Sun Sentinel.
The rapper has a long history of legal problems.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a hotel room in Florence, S.C. after a concert in February 2016. That case is still ongoing.
He was jailed in Broward County in June 2017 for violating house arrest, stemming from a May 2016 arrest for armed robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. But he was released from jail after serving 97 days of a 364-day sentence after completing a voluntary life skills course.