Filed Under:Bianca Peters, Florida Panthers, Heroes Among, Local TV, NHL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

florida panthers heroes among us Heroes Among Us: Sam Kessler Flew Infamous WWII Bomber

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – In this week’s Heroes Among Us, we introduce Sam Kessler, a U.S. Army World War II veteran.

Kessler served from 1942 to 1945 flying one of the the most famous bomber of WWII, a B-24, in the skies above Europe. He was a tail gunner who position is to have his pilot’s back, manning a machine gun and shooting down enemy threats in the sky.

sam kessler hereos among us Heroes Among Us: Sam Kessler Flew Infamous WWII Bomber

Sam Kessler honored as a Hero at Florida Panthers game (CBS4)

But a particular bombing mission over Nuremberg, Germany forever changed him. He still recalls every detail.

“The weather was terrible, than the pilot realized something was wrong and he ordered us to put our parachutes on. He started ordering the gunners to bail out. Me? I’m going, ‘SOS, SOS’,” Kessler recalled. “And he says ‘get out’, he couldn’t come with me because he had to steer the plane. And that’s the last I saw of him.”

Kessler was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game, proudly wearing a Panthers jersey with his fighter pilot jacket over it, and his family by his side. While being honored, every person in the BB&T Arena stood, applauded and paid tribute to this proud veteran.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Sam Kessler for your service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch