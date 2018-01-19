Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chris King is a Central Florida businessman and political unknown running for governor of Florida as a Democrat.
King is a third-generation Floridian who graduated from Harvard University, earned his law degree from the University of Florida and founded a private equity firm that specializes in affordable housing.
King, 38, is married and has three young children.
King told CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez he wants to make affordable housing a central part of his campaign. He believes lack of affordable housing is holding Florida back in attracting good-paying jobs. He also favors raising the minimum wage and providing free college tuition to Florida residents.
King describes himself as a progressive entrepreneur.
“Politicians in Tallahassee have raided the Affordable Housing Trust Fund of two billion dollars. This is the very fund that’s designed to help teachers, law enforcement, and seniors afford housing in Florida. To me that’s wrong. It’s been an attack on families across this state and I’m going to stop it.”
King went on, “We do a lot of work in senior housing, in major senior developments in Florida. We revitalize communities that are failing, often working with the federal government. I will make sure as governor that we do more of that.”
As for the economy of the state, here’s what he had to say,
“I want to be the economy Democrat. I want to be the Democrat that creates a more fair and homegrown economy. Governor Scott does not tell us that our state is now a back of the pack state in every economic development. When one out of every two jobs in the state of Florida pays less than 15 dollars an hour, I believe something is wrong,” said King.
Of the 10 most populous states, we are at the back of the pack when it comes to good paying jobs that support families.