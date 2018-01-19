Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Forty-thousand images of child pornography. That is how many images, Miami-Dade police say, were found on the electronic devices of a 66-year-old Miami man.
James Abravaya is the man arrested in the case and he is now charged with 46 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Investigators say they received an anonymous tip from someone who spotted the disturbing images on a Dropbox account associated with Abravaya.
A search warrant was issued for Abravaya’s business, Sabana Windows.
A preliminary forensic examination of electronic devices recovered from the business, revealed over 40,000 images of child pornography.
The pictures showed children, some between the ages of 2 to 10, engaged in multiple sexual acts including intercourse with adults.
Multiple items of evidentiary value were also seized from a search warrant executed at his home, according to police.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims; therefore, if you have been victimized or have additional information concerning James Abravaya, please contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”, or send text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.