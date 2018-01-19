Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A bitter fight erupted in the Senate as it now holds the power to avoid a governmental shutdown by midnight Friday.

Late Thursday, the House passed a measure to provide government funding for another month, which would give lawmakers more time to hammer out a final deal. Now, though, it needs the Senate’s approval and that looks to be a much tougher path forward since there, it will need bi-partisan support. The Republicans are pointing fingers at Democratic demands on DACA, protection for immigrants brought here illegally as children.

“My Democratic colleagues’ demand on illegal immigration at the behest of their far left base has crowded out all other important business, crowded it out,” said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats say the problem lies, in a big way, with the president’s flip-flopping on key issues. Just a day earlier, McConnell said he would not take up an immigration bill because it was still unclear what the president wanted.

“The leader is looking to deflect blame but it just won’t work. We all know what the problem is, it’s complete disarray on the Republican side,” said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate has until midnight to hammer out a deal to avoid a shutdown. Unlike in the House though, Republicans in the Senate will need Democrats to pass the measure.

“They need 60 votes in the United States Senate, they don’t have 60 votes and that means you have got to negotiate, they have not negotiated,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

Also on the table, Schumer has proposed a shorter stop-gap measure. It would provide funding for just four or five days and serve as a hard, final deadline.

In the event of a shutdown, the Interior Department plans to keep national parks and other public lands accessible. It would, though, mean furloughs for some federal employees – including some civilian defense workers. Among those who would remain on duty: TSA agents and air traffic controllers.