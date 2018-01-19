Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) – 560 WQAM’s resident GM, “The Big O” Orlando Alzugaray, scouted NFL Draft prospects this week at the East-West Shrine Game practices.

In this installment, Alzugaray looks at players from Florida schools. While the majority of players invited to the East-West game will end up late round picks or undrafted free agents, you occasionally see players jump off the page and earn an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Chad Thomas has done just that. After standing out in the full contact practices, Thomas has received a Senior Bowl invitation, providing another chance to showcase his skills. More importantly, it’s a chance for him to raise his draft stock.

“I see this: Chad Thomas from the University of Miami is looking good, man,” Alzugaray said, after Wednesday’s practice.

Thomas is currently evaluated in the 3rd to 4th round range, but could jump into the top two rounds with the Senior Bowl and scouting combine coming up.

“The thing about Chad Thomas is, he looks the part. He has that ‘NFL look’ to him already. And, he is playing the part out here.”

While Thomas shines, the outlook isn’t so great for Miami offensive lineman K.C. McDermott.

“None of the offensive lineman here have impressed me,” said Alzugaray. “K.C. McDermott… he can’t play tackle at the next level. If he doesn’t make it at guard, he will not make it in the NFL.”

McDermott noted earlier this week in an interview with Alzugaray that he can play every position on the line, and is willing to play wherever he is needed.

Big O took notice of a pair of players from the University of South Florida. Take a look at the good and the… not so good.

Deadrin Senat – Defensive Tackle – USF. “Fast kid. Strong, too. He’s shown a lot of power while he’s playing.”

Quinton Flowers – QB – USF. “I’ve got no love for the quarterbacks on these (East-West) rosters. Quinton Flowers? How tall is Flowers, like 3’10”? That dude needs a stack of yellow pages to stand in the huddle. It’s really not a good class of quarterbacks.”

Flowers is projected from the 7th round to undrafted free agent range. Senat is projected in the 6th to 7th round range but could very well climb.

You can listen to The Big O break down the prospects that caught his eye in the podcast posted to the top of this page. Tune in to The Big O Show weekdays from 10am – 2pm on 560 WQAM.