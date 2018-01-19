Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday evening, Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield appeared to declare his wishes to become a Miami Dolphin.
The Oklahoma quarterback is projected to be taken midway through the first round, meaning he could very well be available for the Dolphins at 11th overall in April’s NFL Draft.
He made the following comment to an Instagram Live video from Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, prompting Miami fans to celebrate the impending arrival of their new quarterback.
As you can see, the verified account of Baker Mayfield dropped the hashtag #GetMeToMiami. While Mayfield and Stills haven’t played together, Stills is a fellow Oklahoma Sooner.
After the comment, the internet imploded on itself to create a massive cyber black hole. While Dolphins fans partied, Dolphins haters criticized and wondered why Mayfield would single out Miami.
Well, after sitting back and watching the chaos unfold, Mayfield is back-pedaling like a cornerback.
Surely, Dolphins fans will take this clarification with a grain of salt and a wink. What’s not to love about Miami? Baker, we know we’re still your favorite.