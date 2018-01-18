Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Carjacking, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV, Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Police have released surveillance video of a cowardly attack on an elderly woman.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies say three young teens robbed the woman at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday at the Walmart on State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators say three suspects followed the woman into the store, and then back out.

When she got to her car, the teens surrounded her and pulled out a gun.

The robbers took off so quickly with the woman’s car they almost ran her over.

There is currently a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the teens.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

