PLAYER: Jonathan Denis

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: When the “experts” talk about he lack of star-power offensive linemen in South Florida, the only suggestion that you can make to all of them is to get out and see the promising big men we have that are being developed – from Deerfield Beach to Florida City. Here is a very talented line prospects that we have been fortunate to have watched since he started at nearby Keys Gate Charter. A big, strong, athletic and gifted football prospect that is starting to get the attention that he truly deserves. A quality lineman that everyone is starting to find out about – and has an opportunity this coming season, as a junior, to really leave his mark. This is definitely the new breed of line talent in this area. They are indeed becoming bigger, faster and stronger. Keep an eye on this young man. You will not be disappointed!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8160103/Jonathan-Denis