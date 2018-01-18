By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:In The Huddle, Jonathan Denis, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, South Dade High School

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jonathan Denis South Dade

PLAYER: Jonathan Denis

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: When the “experts” talk about he lack of star-power offensive linemen in South Florida, the only suggestion that you can make to all of them  is to get out and see the promising big men we have that are being developed – from Deerfield Beach to Florida City. Here is a very talented line prospects that we have been fortunate to have watched since he started at nearby Keys Gate Charter. A big, strong, athletic and gifted football prospect that is starting to get the attention that he truly deserves. A quality lineman that everyone is starting to find out about – and has an opportunity this coming season, as a junior, to really leave his mark. This is definitely the new breed of line talent in this area. They are indeed becoming bigger, faster and stronger. Keep an eye on this young man. You will not be disappointed!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8160103/Jonathan-Denis

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jonathan Denis South Dade

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch