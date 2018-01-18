Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 22-year-old convicted felon who is charged with shooting an off-duty Doral Police officer and his wife is also accused of beating and robbing another 70-year-old victim.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on January 9th just one week before Lt. Gary King was assaulted outside his Palmetto Bay home.

The victim in that first case—Julio Lozano—told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he was taking out his garbage can outside his Southwest Miami-Dade home when two men who he believes had followed him that night confronted him.

Lozano said he was punched in the face, head and knees and while he was lying on the ground he was kicked and his gold necklace and $600 in cash were taken outside his home.

Speaking in Spanish, he said “When I went to get the garbage pail, they surprised me, hit me and left me unconscious on the floor. They hit me in the back of my head and on my face and on my knees. I needed seven stitches. I had to go to the hospital.”

“There is no security any place,” he said. “I am always conscious. I look left and right. I had a gun. I didn’t take it out in time. I couldn’t. They didn’t see it.”

Lozano is grateful an arrest has been made. Twenty-two year old Kionne Bell of Florida city faces a series of charges in Lozano’s case including armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.

“I am happy they caught him,” he said. “That way he can pay for what he did and I hope they put him in jail for life. It is what he deserves. It is what he deserves. He can go to different places and he could have killed me or other people and it is not right.”

Lozano spoke out as Lt. King was taken by police escort from Jackson South Community Hospital where surgery had been performed on his arm. He was escorted to his home nearby in Palmetto Bay. Doral Police tweeted out a photo of King surrounded by fellow officers at his home.

Miami-Dade Police said King and his wife had been running errands when they were attacked by the men. They were punched in the face and her Rolex watch was taken. King was also shot in the arm and his wallet, watch, and gun were stolen.

Police recovered the red, 4-door sedan—a Toyota Corollo—the suspects were in but have not said if they also found the gun that was used. They also have not released a description of the second suspect they are looking for.

At bond court, Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer held Bell without bond and found probable cause for the armed robbery charges.

Bell is charged with attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and armed burglary. The attempted 2nd degree murder charge could be raised to attempted 1st degree murder.

Anyone who has information about the shooting of Lt. King should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).