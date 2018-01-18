Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is set to introduce their new top cop.
CBS4 News has learned that Jorge Colina will be named the Chief of the Miami Police Department.
Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez had scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to make the official announcement.
Colina, a 28-year veteran, is currently Miami’s Assistant Chief of Police. He will take control of the department at the end of the month. Current police chief Rodolfo Llanes had been scheduled to resign in March.