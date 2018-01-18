Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is set to introduce their new top cop.

CBS4 News has learned that Jorge Colina will be named the Chief of the Miami Police Department.

Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez had scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to make the official announcement.

Colina, a 28-year veteran, is currently Miami’s Assistant Chief of Police. He will take control of the department at the end of the month. Current police chief Rodolfo Llanes had been scheduled to resign in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch