MIAMI (CBSMiami) – How many times have you said “It’s so cold,” this morning?

Temperatures tumbled overnight with lows falling to the low to mid 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade. A few inland areas dipped down to the upper 30s.

South Florida’s average low this time of year is right around 60 degrees. Some areas are close to 20 degrees colder in comparison to yesterday at this time.

With the wind chill, it feels like the mid to upper 30s due to the brisk NW breeze.

It is even cool across the Keys with low to mid 50s.

Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60s Thursday. High pressure will provide for a dry, cool afternoon.

Thursday night will be chilly again with upper 40s inland and low 50s closer to the coast. With a lighter breeze and a few more clouds in place overnight, it will not feel as cold as Wednesday night though.

Friday highs will start to increase slightly as winds start to shift a bit more out of the Northeast. Highs will be near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine. As High pressure continues to slide eastward, we will have more of an ocean breeze this weekend and the warming trend will continue.

Lows will be back to normal by Saturday morning with low 60s. Highs closer to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning, it’ll be in the mid 60s and highs climb to the upper 70s with more clouds and spotty showers possible. By Monday and early next week highs will be close to 80 degrees.