TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A resolution moving through the Florida House would declare pornography a health risk.

The House Health & Human Services Committee overwhelmingly approved the resolution Thursday. It states the need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians from pornography.

Republican Rep. Ross Spano is sponsoring the resolution. He told the committee that pornography is readily available to children through smartphones and exposure to explicit material is harming them.

Spano is also a candidate for attorney general.

After the meeting, he said he isn’t sure what policy changes the state should make, but said acknowledging the problem is a first step.

