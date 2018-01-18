Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An altercation at a bar reportedly led to a driver ramming another car in northwest Miami-Dade.
The crash happened at 108th Street and NW 7th Avenue.
Witnesses said it started as an argument between two groups of people at the Roundtable Bar on 112th Street. The women in one group left in a car and were followed by several people they had been arguing who were in a truck.
According to witnesses, the truck intentionally rammed the car from behind, causing it to flip on its side and slam into a tree. The driver of the truck then sped off.
The woman in the passenger seat was ejected from the car. She was taken to North Shore Hospital in critical condition. The woman who was driving was also injured. She was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
Police were able to locate the driver of the truck who will be facing aggravated battery charges.