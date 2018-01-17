Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — South Florida is feeling cool right now and there is more to come.

Wednesday started off cool and comfortable in South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

A few inland areas woke up with upper 50s.

Just as we are starting to enjoy temperatures close to our average low of 60 degrees, we are in for a big dip in degrees due to a cold front currently moving across North Florida.

By Thursday morning, we’ll be about 20 degrees colder.

Ahead of the front, we will see near normal highs in the upper 70s with a pleasant breeze and plenty of sunshine with mainly dry conditions Wednesday with a lighter breeze in comparison to the past few windy days. Hence, there is only a low risk of rip currents at the beach Wednesday. A small craft advisory does remain in effect for boaters.

The big story is the arctic air on the way.

The cold air is already leading to some snow and wintry precipitating across parts of the Florida Panhandle and stretching from the Southeast all the way to the New England areas.

The winter storm is leading to widespread winter warnings and advisories from Texas to Maine and many flight cancellations and delays.

The cold front will sweep in across South Florida Wednesday evening.

Once the front clears, the peninsula and the winds shift out of the North and northwest, the cold air will spill down the state.

As high pressure builds, lows overnight will plummet to the low to mid-40s.

With the wind chill, it could feel like the mid to upper 30s across parts of South Florida by Thursday morning.

With cold air in place on Thursday, highs will struggle to reach the mid-60s and we’ll enjoy bright Winter Sunshine with dry air in place.

Thursday night we’ll see lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

There will still be a chill in the air as we wake up Friday morning with temperatures below normal.

Friday afternoon, as winds shift out of the East, temperatures will rebound a bit as highs climb to the low 70s.

From there, the warming trend continues into the weekend as highs will rise to the mid-70s Saturday. On Sunday, highs will be back to normal with the upper 70s, more clouds and a better chance of some showers.