Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Headed to the beach? It may be a little cold to go in the water but not for Savannah, an 8-foot 6-inch, 460-pound great white shark enjoying her winter in the waters just off South Florida.

Savannah the shark was tagged off Hilton Head, South Carolina on March, 5, 2017.

Since then, she’s traveled more than 3,000 miles up and down the east coast, but was last ‘pinged” about a mile off Miami-Dade’s Haulover Park on Sunday night, according to Ocearch, a marine research organization which has tagged dozens of sharks and tracks them.

A ‘Ping,’ according to the website, is determined when the tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead. The transmission then sends back an estimated geo-location.

Before making it to Haulover over the weekend, she’d been tracked off the Port St. Lucie coast on Jan. 9.

Savannah even has her own Twitter account and gave a shout out to South Florida over the weekend.

Hey everyone! #FinWaves! I’m swimmin, and pingin away not too far from Hollywood and Miami, FL. Hope ya’ll had a fintastic weekend! pic.twitter.com/l3CdQ526PA — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) January 15, 2018

Ocearch is also tracking Miss Costa, a 12-footer, who visited Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park in December and in the Gulf on Jan. 8.

She also has her own Twitter account.

To see Savannah’s profile, Miss Costa’s profile and other sharks, visit www.ocearch.org.