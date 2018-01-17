Filed Under:Florida, Great White Shark, Haulover Park, Local TV, Savannah The Great White Shark

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Headed to the beach? It may be a little cold to go in the water but not for Savannah, an 8-foot 6-inch, 460-pound great white shark enjoying her winter in the waters just off South Florida.

savannah Savannah The Great White Shark Swimming Near Haulover

Savannah the Great White Shark. (Photo source: ocearch.org)

Savannah the shark was tagged off Hilton Head, South Carolina on March, 5, 2017.

Since then, she’s traveled more than 3,000 miles up and down the east coast, but was last ‘pinged” about a mile off Miami-Dade’s Haulover Park on Sunday night, according to Ocearch, a marine research organization which has tagged dozens of sharks and tracks them.

savannah track Savannah The Great White Shark Swimming Near Haulover

Savannah the Great White Shark track. (Photo source: ocearch.org)

A ‘Ping,’ according to the website, is determined when the tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead. The transmission then sends back an estimated geo-location.

Before making it to Haulover over the weekend, she’d been tracked off the Port St. Lucie coast on Jan. 9.

Savannah even has her own Twitter account and gave a shout out to South Florida over the weekend.

Ocearch is also tracking Miss Costa, a 12-footer, who visited Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park in December and in the Gulf on Jan. 8.

She also has her own Twitter account.

To see Savannah’s profile, Miss Costa’s profile and other sharks, visit www.ocearch.org.

