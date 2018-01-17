Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – A Southern California couple remains behind bars waiting for official charges in what authorities describe as a “horrific” crime in keeping 13-children prisoners in their own home.

David and Louise Turpin are being held on $9 million bail each. They’re accused of keeping their children captive in their Perris home. Their 17-year-old daughter escaped through a window last Sunday and called 911 with a deactivated cell phone.

Investigators found three of her siblings chained to the furniture in the house.

The siblings range in age from two-years-old to 29-years-old. Authorities said they were so malnourished they look much younger.

“We will be seeking court authorization to provide oversight and care for the children, including the adult children,” Susan Von Zabern with the state’s Dept. of Public Social Services.

Brenda Taylor says her niece, Louise Turpin, grew up in West Virginia but left decades ago.

“I have never been so shocked in my life,” she said.

Taylor said she wants justice for the children.

“I don’t care who knows this I hope they prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law even if she is my niece,” she said.

The Turpin’s Perris home is also registered as a day school with David Turpin listed as the principal. But authorities say it didn’t involve any other children.