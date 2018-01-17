By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Ruben Hyppolite II

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 208

SCOUTING: When you talk about the talent that we have here in South Florida, this is the kind of prospect they speak about. One who emerges from a quality team and makes a huge impact as a sophomore. Here is certainly the next wave of elite prospects in this region. Quick, agile, athletic and the coaches love him. Not often do you find a young prospect with so much to bring to the table – and with key holes to fill from this past season – he will be counted on to get the Patriots back to Orlando in 2018. Watch his progress over the next year. You will be totally sold!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6401150/Ruben-Hyppolite-II

