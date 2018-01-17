Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say they have detained two people who may be connected to the armed robbery of an off-duty Doral police officer who was shot in front of his home.
Lieutenant Gary King, 70, was returning to his Palmetto Bay home around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with his family when he was confronted by several armed individuals in the driveway. Investigators believe he may have been followed home.
King was shot in the arm during the robbery. It is unclear if the shot came from one of the robber’s weapons or if he was shot with his own gun which they took. King was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed stable.
“They took off in a red four-door car, a Toyota, either a Corolla or a Camry, they are armed and they are brazen enough to commit this type of act. They will be considered armed and dangerous,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
Wednesday morning, police said they were no longer searching for the red car.
King started his career in law enforcement in 1969 with the City of Miami police department. He later joined the Miami-Dade police department.