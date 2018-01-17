Filed Under:Cold Weather, Local TV, Russia, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MOSCOW (CBSMiami) – Even thermometers can’t keep up with the plunging temperatures in Russia’s remote Yakutia region which hit minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas on Tuesday.

Residents in the region are no strangers to cold weather and this week’s cold spell was not even dominating local news headlines.

However, some media outlets published cold-weather selfies and stories about stunts in the extreme cold.

Two such photos were by Anastasia Gruzdeva and her friends taken on Sunday in the region’s capital Yakutsk, showing their eyelashes covered in frost.

This is why we live in South Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch