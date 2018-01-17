Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MOSCOW (CBSMiami) – Even thermometers can’t keep up with the plunging temperatures in Russia’s remote Yakutia region which hit minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas on Tuesday.
Residents in the region are no strangers to cold weather and this week’s cold spell was not even dominating local news headlines.
However, some media outlets published cold-weather selfies and stories about stunts in the extreme cold.
Two such photos were by Anastasia Gruzdeva and her friends taken on Sunday in the region’s capital Yakutsk, showing their eyelashes covered in frost.
This is why we live in South Florida.