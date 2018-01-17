Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large protest has hit the streets in Downtown Miami.
It started at 5 p.m. in front of the government center.
Around 6 p.m., the crowd got very big and the protesters began marching down Brickell Avenue in the middle of the street.
Police are there but it seems they’re allowing the protesters to move where they want, for now.
In their press release about the protest, the group called SEIU Florida says immigration policies are xenophobic.
They singled out Marco Rubio and Mario Diaz-Balart for helping pass what they call anti-immigrant laws.
The large group stopped marching at a park at Southwest 5th Street and Brickell Avenue, and began heading back in the direction they came.
Only this time, they used the sidewalk.