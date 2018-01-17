Filed Under:Brickell Avenue, DACA, Downtown Miami, Immigration, Local TV, Protest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large protest has hit the streets in Downtown Miami.

It started at 5 p.m. in front of the government center.

protest Large Protest Taking Place In Downtown Miami Over Immigration

Protesters holding a sign saying ‘Here To Stay’ march down Brickell Avenue in Downtown Miami. (Source: CBS4)

Around 6 p.m., the crowd got very big and the protesters began marching down Brickell Avenue in the middle of the street.

Police are there but it seems they’re allowing the protesters to move where they want, for now.

In their press release about the protest, the group called SEIU Florida says immigration policies are xenophobic.

They singled out Marco Rubio and Mario Diaz-Balart for helping pass what they call anti-immigrant laws.

The large group stopped marching at a park at Southwest 5th Street and Brickell Avenue, and began heading back in the direction they came.

Only this time, they used the sidewalk.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch