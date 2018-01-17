Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The Screen Actors Guild Awards is taking a new approach to its ceremony this year with help from Kristen Bell.

The “Bad Moms” star has signed on to be the award show’s first-ever host.

“This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken,” executive producer Kathy Connell said in a statement. “We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

This will be Bell’s first solo award show hosting gig.

She previously co-hosted the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards alongside Fred Armisen and also filled in as host for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night program.

Bell currently stars on NBC’s “The Good Place.”

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell said. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The nominations for The 24th Annual SAG Awards are:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“Wonder Woman”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

