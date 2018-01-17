Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wildlife officials want to know who’s been shooting iguanas with a bow and arrow.

The iguana was found in Plantation in the area of North Nob Hill Road and West Broward Boulevard.

It had four arrows in its body.

It’s now being treated at the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Arrows were removed from its leg and jaw but bits and pieces still remain in others parts of its body.

X-rays are being done to see if the iguana can be saved with further surgery or if it should be euthanized.