MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ink may still be drying on the Miami Hurricanes 2017 season but the time to look ahead is here.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2018 football schedule on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes will start with four of six games at home which means they’ll finish the season with four of six on the road.
The season will start with a bang as Miami will face LSU from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 2nd.
Other notable games are a home matchup against former Canes head coach Butch Davis and FIU on September 22nd and then two weeks later Miami will host rival Florida State on October 6th.
A very tough stretch for the Hurricanes will come towards the end of the season when they play at Boston College, at Georgia Tech and at Virginia Tech in a four-week span from October 26th to November 17th.
Here is the Hurricanes full 2018 schedule:
- Sunday Sept. 2: LSU (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)
- Saturday Sept. 8: SAVANNAH STATE
- Saturday Sept. 15: at Toledo
- Saturday Sept. 22: FIU
- Thursday Sept. 27: NORTH CAROLINA
- Saturday Oct. 6: FLORIDA STATE
- Saturday Oct. 13: at Virginia
- Friday Oct. 26: at Boston College
- Saturday Nov. 3: DUKE
- Saturday Nov. 10: at Georgia Tech
- Saturday Nov. 17: at Virginia Tech
- Saturday Nov. 24: PITTSBURGH