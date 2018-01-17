The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is happy to celebrate an evening of music and romance with former Dark Latin Groove (DLG) lead singer Huey Dunbar on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Entertainment Dome.
Billboard’s 2001 “Best New Artist” and one of the most innovative salsa singers of the modern era will be performing his hits like “Con Cada Beso,” “Te Amaré” and many more for one unforgettable Valentine’s Day concert. Tickets from $175 per person include seating, champagne toast, open bar and VIP “Meet & Greet” packages too!
For more information and tickets, please visit Miccosukee.com/events and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming.
Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is a full resort and gaming facility boasting more than 1,700 machines, 32 poker tables, and high-stakes bingo 24-hours-a-day. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 AVE, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites to upscale fine dining. For reservations and information call 1-877-242-6464 or visit www.Miccosukee.com.
Above content provided by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming