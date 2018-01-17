Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Miami Police say they are alarmed after body camera video shows a man who was arrested after they found a small Arsenal of loaded assault weapons and knives and even plastic handcuffs in his vehicle.

CBS 4 has learned the F.B.I. Has been called in to the case because of a number of factors.

The body cam video obtained exclusively by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench shows the arrest of 41-year-old Victor Hall of Homestead at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night by a Winn Dixie supermarket at 5850 S.W. 73rd St.

“Stand up for me and lean against the car,” an officer is heard to tell Hall on the tape.

He has an odor of alcohol and is asked, “How many drinks have you had?”

South Miami Police Captain Larry Corbin says police responded to the supermarket after two 18-year-old women and a juvenile female approached an officer and said the suspect had exposed himself to them. Corbin said the officer responded and the females identified Hall.

Corbin says they discovered the weapons in Hall’s vehicle that was not registered to him. “We found an AR 15, an AK47, shotguns and two glock handguns and several knives,” said Corbin.

“This is unusual for someone who is not going hunting with them to have fully loaded weapons in his vehicle,” he said. “Some were in cases. Some were not in cases. He also had several flex cuffs. What are you going to do with that? Tie somebody up. It is very disturbing to know you have that type of Arsenal in your vehicle.”

“We are concerned and wonder what was he doing there? What was he doing there with those females in that parking lot and has he done it to anybody else and their females at other locations,” said Corbin. “It’s concerning, just the amount of weapons in his car and the amount of ammunition. Not only did have loaded guns but he had additional ammunition for all of the weapons.”

Corbin said the F.B.I. Was called about this case after it was discovered that Hall had a U.S. Air Force identification card and an alias of Vickram Ramtahall. It was not immediately known if Hall was in any form of military service but police discovered the card was expired.

Corbin said that he and Chief Rene Landa met with the F.B.I. On Wednesday afternoon.

Corbin said police are worried that Hall may have approached other woman. If anyone thinks that this happened to them they should call South Miami POlice or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

In bond court, it was revealed that Hall is a veteran who may have mental health issues. He declined an opportunity to be referred to anyone who could help him with metal health counseling. Bond was set at $8500 and he will on house arrest nice he is released.

He was charged with several counts of carrying concealed weapons and lewd and lascivious and disorderly conduct. An Assistant Public Defender was appointed to

A check of records shows he’s been arrested before for disorderly conduct, assault and reckless driving.

D’Oench stopped by his house in Homestead. No one was there and neighbor’s declined to say anything on camera. One neighbor said off camera that Hall was married.