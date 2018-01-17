Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is adding another familiar face to his coaching staff. Eric Studesville, who Gase worked with in Denver, will become the Dolphins new running backs coach.
The move was made official on Wednesday, and first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.
Studesville, 50, has 21 years of coaching experience. He was recently interviewed for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy, but that job ultimately went to Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
In Miami, Studesville will replace former running backs coach Danny Barrett. The Dolphins parted ways with Barrett last week, and Studesville’s name immediately emerged as the top rumored target to replace him.
This is the third major change to Gase’s offensive coaching staff this month, and the third time he’s brought in someone he’s previously worked with. New offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains coached under Gase in Chicago in 2015 and new offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn was on Gase’s staff in Miami in 2016.
Studesville will work in concert with Loggains and Washburn to try and improve a Dolphins running game that ranked 29th out of 32 in 2017.