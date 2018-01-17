Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – As the clock ticks closer to Friday’s government shutdown, emotions are running high in Washington.
House Republican leadership did propose a short-term government funding bill Tuesday night. But House conservatives insist they have the votes to reject the plan. It also does not include Democrats’ demand to protect immigrants brought here illegally when they were children.
“The only one that can allow a government shutdown is Donald Trump. I don’t know why he would humiliate the United States, humiliate himself, humiliate his party by having a government shutdown,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT.
Democrats are threatening to vote no on the budget without a deal on protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Complicating matters, President Trump’s description of Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “s***hole countries.”
Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the new Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, claimed she never heard Trump use the expression. The president has also denied using that expression, instead saying he used “strong” language.
“What was that strong language,” asked Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.
“Let’s see, strong language, there was, uh, apologies, I don’t remember the specific word,” replied Nielsen.
New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker accused Nielsen of being an enabler.
“Your silence and your amnesia is complicity,” he told her.
DACA supporters held a sit-in at Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s office on Tuesday. The White House insists the president is committed to fixing immigration.