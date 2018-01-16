Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman leaving a friend’s Miami home was carjacked Tuesday morning.

Miami Police said the woman, who was driving a rental car, was stopped by three armed juveniles at NW 12th Avenue and 57th Street.

Pointing their weapons at her, they demanded that she get out of her car -a rental Nissan Infiniti.

“Next thing I know, he has a big old gun in my face. I turned and another had a big old gun in my face. To me, he said, ‘Open the car. Open the door. Give (tears) give me the code to my phone.’ I gave him everything. I go out and walked away from the car,” said the victim.

The trio then drove off with the car.

She told police she wasn’t hurt in the carjacking.

Police are now looking for the car.

“I am 36 years old. I never had a gun in my face, in my life. Gun to my face, me, in my face. What was I going to do,” said the victim.

According to witness Nicki Horne, out of the heavily armed gang of three, none of them could drive.

“I saw ’em pull off and they did not know how to drive…They were kids, wearing hoods on their heads….All had a gun,” said Horne. These kids are really out of hand for this to happen at ten in the morning.”