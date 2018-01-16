Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – New technology to customize the shopping experience is on display this week at the National Retail Federation’s expo in New York.

For example, virtual eyelash extensions anyone? One company is showcasing a digital mirror that will give shopping, and shoppers, a makeover.

“You can change makeup without actually applying. So here we are changing the lips,” said Memomi Labs CEO Salvador Nissi Vilcovsky as gave a quick demonstration.

Vilcovsky said the virtual memory mirror also records makeup artist’s application and sends it to your phone so you can have a take-home tutorial. The mirrors are already in use at Nieman Marcus stores.

Shopping carts may soon be updated with a fancy Focal tablet. It keeps a running tally of the cost as you toss in your items and flags good deals.

“If you’re in the beer aisle, it will show you only deals that are for beer. And if you’re in the shampoo aisle, it will show you all the deals for shampoo,” said Focal Systems’ CEO Francois Chaubard.

Chaubard added that the tablet, which will hit a few stores this summer, also works as a grocery store GPS and can help shoppers find items.

“There’s a search bar, and you can type “Cheerios” – and it will say you’re here, it’s there. And it will direct you to the product,” said Chaubard.

And no more waiting in the checkout line. New tech will allow roaming cashiers to check out carts with a swipe of a credit card in just a few seconds.

The Focal tablet also prompts the roaming cashiers to ask for I-D if customers have alcohol in their carts.