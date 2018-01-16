Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A government shutdown is looming if Congress and President Donald Trump fail to reach a deal.

Negotiations suffered a major setback last week after Trump reportedly used vulgar language to describe Caribbean and African nations.

Congress has until Friday to reach a deal fund the federal government. Democrats are insisting the bill must preserve the DACA program which protects young undocumented immigrants.

“I think they’re using it as an excuse not to help this president get something accomplished, which I think is a sad day for our country,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Negotiations broke down last week after Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries as “s***holes.” Lawmakers say they were close to a deal before that meeting.

“We prepared a bill, a bipartisan bill that hit all four elements the president asked for,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump accused Democrats of wanting to shut down.

The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham called on Trump to just get the deal done.

“I urge the president to lead us to that bipartisan solution. Mr. President close the deal,” he said.

Republicans are reportedly considering a short-term spending bill that could keep government agencies open until a deal is reached but Democratic leaders say they are unlikely to support that.

If lawmakers don’t reach a deal this week, the government will shut down for the first time since 2003.

“Shame on any of us. We sit here and say, okay, we’re going to let it run out for the sake of politics and shut the government down,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV.

When the DACA program ends in March and those young immigrants could face deportation.