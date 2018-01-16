WATCH LIVE | White House Press Secretary Briefing
Filed Under:Florida, Hurricane Supplies, Local TV, Tax Free Holiday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) —  Floridians would be able to buy hurricane supplies without paying sales taxes during two weeks in June and July, under a bill approved Tuesday by a key Senate committee.

The Finance and Tax Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously backed the proposal (SB 620), which would create tax “holidays” from June 1 through June 7 and from July 6 through July 12.

The bill includes numerous items that would be exempt from sales taxes during the periods, such as portable radios costing $75 or less; tarps costing $50 or less; gas or diesel fuel tanks costing $25 or less; cell-phone chargers costing $40 or less; carbon-monoxide detectors costing $75 or less; and portable generators costing $1,000 or less.

The annual six-month hurricane season starts June 1.

Finance and Tax Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said the two tax-free periods would cover the start of hurricane season and a later period when people start becoming more aware of hurricane threats.

“We all wait until we get the notice that the hurricane is upon us, and we all go and line up at Home Depot and there’s nothing left,” bill sponsor Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said. “So I think, having this in the back of our mind, we’re saving money, people will go ahead and buy the items ahead of time.”

The proposal is now slated to go to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch