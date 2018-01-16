Miramar – Fralon Warren Jr. was a backup quarterback for South Dade this year – while linebacker Sharron Chester was Carol City’s leading tackler.

Last Saturday, these two South Florida football standouts stood next to each other with MVP trophies in hand after the Public came away with a 21-6 win over the Private team in the annual Tru Foundation Public vs. Private at the Ansin Sports Center.

While the win was indeed important for head coach Benedict Hyppolite (Carol City), who moved to 2-0 as an all-star coach, winning a year when he was at Hallandale, it was about spotlight the prospects, and those prospects certainly made it an interesting night for everyone involved.

“Great game and so well run,” Hyppolite said. “It was the perfect way to bring this senior season to an end. You never really know what you are going to get in these games, but I was pleased.”

While Warren didn’t play a lot of quarterback this year, this quality athlete did help the Bucs in a number of ways – but as great coaches will often do – Nathaniel Hudson got his athlete into the game as a quarterback – and he really turned it on.

Warren was hoping to get a look at the quarterback position in the game. He truly showcased his talents as a runner and passer. Warren completed 15-of-26 passes for 149 yards. He also did some damage with his feet as well, rushing for 49 yards on eight carries. For his efforts, he was named the game’s Offensive MVP as the Public stars.

Hyppolite and his staff knew they had perhaps one of the best kept secrets in Chester, who was the Chiefs’ leading tackler this season. He was in on nearly every play and even carried the ball out of the fullback position.

The exposure was indeed huge for both teams. There were a number of prospects on the Public team that turned some heads – in addition to Warren and Chester, the Public school team also featured these five prospects:

Chaii Bland, WR, Central. Played in the Miami-Dade vs. Broward Dolphins game Friday and then was truly one of the most productive players on the field as a slot receiver. Someone will get a big time playmaker.

Camron Davis, RB, Carol City. One of the most prestigious football players in South Florida, who is on his way to the University of Miami. Gifted football talent who loves to play the game, tremendous athlete.

Legend Moore, Athlete, Carol City. Easily one of the best athletes in all of Florida. He may turn out to be one of the best cover corners – when he isn’t play quarterback or receiver.

Kristallion Valentin, LB, Central. This was the Rockets leading tackler this past season. Ask anyone who has competed against him – this will be a steal for a college that lands him.

P.J. Williams, WR, Carol City. Here is one of those talents that has it all. With a visit to FAMU planned, someone is going to get a steal.

PRIVATE TEAM HAS ITS PROSPECTS, TOO

As the Public squad did their thing and showcased their athletes, head coach Anthony Collins and the Private team also had some quality prospects.

Here are five who continued to pop up:

Kirby Burns, LB, North Broward Prep. Rex Nottage had talked about this quality football player for two years – and after a tremendous performance in the all-star event, here is someone who has a chance to be very special.

De’sjuan Kearse, QB, Champagnat Catholic. From Flanagan to a state championship for one of South Florida’s most underrated prospects. This is certainly a talented young man who led the Lions to a 2A state championship.

Marcus Lodge, WR, Plantation American Heritage. From Mater Academy to a 5A state title this year with the Patriots, here is certainly a prospect that many continue to be impressed by.

Kayode Oladele, DE, Champagnat Catholic. With Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami in the mix, this Miami Edison transfer is indeed one of those athletes who has it all – and will continue to learn the game and be a major force.

Noah Pierre, DB, Champagnat Catholic. There were few prospects who made the impact this Indiana University-bound standout made this past season. Will be one of those elite players for the future.

The Private team’s only score came in the first quarter when Gulliver Prep’s CJ Calero scooped up a botched punt snap and rambled 25 yards for a score and 6-0 lead.

PRIVATE PROSPECT WATCH

Kevin Acosta, TE, Champagnat Catholic

Joshua Alexander, WR, American Heritage

Zeke Aexander, DE, Chaminade-Madonna

Eudens Antoine, DB, Monsignor Pace

Rodrique Bichotte, OL/DL. Monsignor Pace

Anthony Brown, DB, American Heritage

Kisean Bullard, WR, Monsignor Pace

Willie Bullock, DB, Champagnat Catholic

C.J. Calero, LB, Gulliver Prep

Terrence Crittenden, Jr., RB, Champagnat Catholic

Quinn Dempsey, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

Elvens Desarmes, DB, Monsignor Pace

Brandon Dominguez, LB, Doral Academy

Marquis Edwards, DB, Archbishop McCarthy

Dishon Gardner, DB

Andrew Hallman, S, Archbishop McCarthy

Ariel Garcia, DE, Doral Academy

Jordan Johnson, RB, American Heritage

Leon McClan, WR, Champagnat Catholic

Dwayne Menders, WR, Mater Academy

Justin Mendoza, DB, Christopher Columbus

Maxesien Michel, DE, Champagnat Catholic

Raphael Moise, OL/DL, Monsignor Pace

Brian O’steen, LB, Archbishop McCarthy

Kyvon Randolph, LB, Monsignor Pace

Drew Robinson, DL, Champagnat Catholic

Antoine Rolle, DB, Doal Academy

Francisco Salomon, LB, Monsignor Pace

Tyvonn Scott, DB, Champagnat Catholic

Ahmed Velez, OL, Westminster Christian

Joel Wilson, LB, American Heritage

Jahani Wright, WR, Champagnat Catholic

PUBLIC PROSPECT WATCH

Wilbeni Jean-Baptiste, OL, South Dade

Mark Carter, DB, Miami Carol City

Wendy Celestin, WR, Everglades

Quincy Cohen, Jr., DE, Hialeah

Devaughn Crawley, South Dade

Daniel Crenshaw, LB, Miramar

Christian Delcorro, LB, Hialeah Gardens

Prosley Dorcely, LB, Mourning

Terence “TJ” Evans, RB, Norland

Christopher Fuzeme, DB, Dr. Krop

Jonathan Galumette, DB, Barbara Goleman

Bryan Gonzalez, RB, Coral Park

Christian Gonzalez, OL, Hialeah Gardens

Gregory Grate, DB

Donnie Harrison, Jr., DB, South Dade

Jarquez Hill, LB, Dr. Krop

Jonathan Hurtado, WR, Carol City

Abdul Ibrahim, WR, Carol City

Isaac Joseph, DB, Coral Park

Tavares Ladler, LB, Miramar

Treyunn Lane, DB, Carol City

Cedrick Mesidor, WR, Dr. Krop

Hakeem Moise, DE, Miramar

Edward Moreno, PK, South Dade

Montrel Newton, Jr., Carol City

George Olayon, DB, Coral Park

Abner Petit, DE, Miramar

Kingsley Pierre, DE, Miramar

Andre Pinkston II, DE, Northwestern

Malik Poag, DB, Central

Rainier Prendes, Barbara Goleman

Kidron Moore-Shuler, WR, Central

Deion Smith, DB, Hallandale

Marc Starkey, Jr., DE, Miami Norland

Jalen Thelmas, OL, Central

Brayan Vergara, LB, Barbara Goleman

Dadrick Vickers, DB, Barbara Goleman

Volaskis Walkins, RB, Carol City

Jawuan Wilson, OL, Carol City

Kevin Woods, WR, Miramar

“I want to thank the players, coaches and parents for making this game possible,” CEO and Founder Mario Smith said to a crowd gathered at midfield after the game. “The athletes who took part in this game are all eligible and ready to go, so a game like this was huge.”

PHOTO COURTESY OF FOOTBALLVILLE