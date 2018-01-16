PLAYER: Marcus LaFrance

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: For the past two years, this is one of the best defensive back prospects in South Florida – and certainly nothing has changed. Has truly emerged into a national recruit – with his size, athletic ability and knowledge of the defensive secondary. LaFrance is a quick and talented football player that college coaches have been watching very closely. Those who continue to watch his progress will tell you that there are very few football players – especially in South Florida – that bring more to the table that this gifted young man. NFL players who have worked with him believe that this is prospect who will do some very special things in the years to come. Will play for the Florida Fire in the 7-on-7 – and keep your ears open for a possible change of school – soon!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7435933/marcus-lafrance