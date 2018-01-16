By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Boyd Anderson, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Marcus LaFrance, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Marcus LaFrance Boyd Anderson

PLAYER: Marcus LaFrance

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: For the past two years, this is one of the best defensive back prospects in South Florida – and certainly nothing has changed. Has truly emerged into a national recruit – with his size, athletic ability and knowledge of the defensive secondary. LaFrance is a quick and talented football player that college coaches have been watching very closely. Those who continue to watch his progress will tell you that there are very few football players – especially in South Florida – that bring more to the table that this gifted young man. NFL players who have worked with him believe that this is prospect who will do some very special things in the years to come. Will play for the Florida Fire in the 7-on-7 – and keep your ears open for a possible change of  school – soon!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7435933/marcus-lafrance

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Marcus LaFrance Boyd Anderson

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch