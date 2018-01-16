Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman KC McDermott joined THE BIG O SHOW Tuesday on 560 WQAM to discuss his preparations for April’s NFL Draft.

Orlando Alzugaray is doing his show on location this week in St. Pete for the East-West Shrine Game, which McDermott will be a part of.

“I felt like I had a really good practice,” McDermott said of Monday’s first session. According to McDermott, fellow Hurricane (DE) Chad Thomas also practiced well on Monday afternoon.

McDermott has elite height, listed by the University of Miami at 6’7″. At the moment, he’s projected as a late round draft pick (potentially 6th round) but can dramatically raise his stock with positive performances in the East-West game and in the NFL Scouting Combine.

On his opening day nerves, McDermott said: “There definitely were some jitters going on, but once you get in that field, it’s football. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a little kid and something I enjoy doing.”

Alzugaray asked McDermott what he’s hoping to prove to the NFL scouts in attendance.

“Just show the scouts more of what I can do and play all positions on the line,” he said. “I want to give them an idea of what I can do in live action.”

McDermott says he’s comfortable playing every position on the offensive line, but admits his comfort level on the left side is a bit higher, since he’s left handed. His versatility will be major selling point come April. “I feel good at whatever position they put me in.”

McDermott’s four seasons at the University of Miami culminated with 10 victories and an Orange Bowl appearance in 2017. By contrast, Miami went 6-7 during his freshman season in 2014.

He reflected on the journey and the process of his time at Miami.

“Us seniors wanted to leave this place better than we found it and we definitely did that,” McDermott noted. “The U is back on it’s way to the top, and it’s something that we can hang our hat on and be proud of, knowing we started the rise of one of the best college football programs in the nation.”

On the three game losing-streak to end 2017:

“It was a little rough but at the same time, I had a great four years at Miami, made a lot of friendships and improved my career.”

You can listen to the full interview with KC McDermott on The Big O Show above.

The East-West Shrine game will be played on Saturday, January 20th and will be televised on NFL Network.