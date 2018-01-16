Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voters in Ft. Lauderdale will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for mayor and several commission seats.
Current Mayor Jack Seiler cannot run again due to term limits. The candidates vying for his office are current city commissioners Bruce Roberts and Dean Trantalis and former Commissioner Charlotte Rodstrom.
Ballots will also be cast for commission districts 2, 3, and 4.
If any candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote they will win. If not, there will be a run-off election in March.
Polls will close at 7 p.m. Every eligible registered voter in Fort Lauderdale can vote in this election, regardless of political party affiliation.