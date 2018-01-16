By Mike Cugno
Filed Under:Doral Police Department, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Local TV, Officer Shot, Palmetto Bay

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty Doral Police officer was shot in Palmetto Bay on Tuesday night.

lieutenant gary king Off Duty Doral Police Officer Shot In Palmetto Bay

Lieutenant Gary King. (Source: Doral Police)

The shooting took place on the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace.

Multiple police agencies, including Doral and Palmetto Bay Police Departments, were at the scene.

According to Doral Police, Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm and is expected to be ok.

Lt. King was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

There is still a large police presence in Palmetto Bay, both in the air and on the ground.

No word from police yet on any suspects in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch