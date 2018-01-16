Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty Doral Police officer was shot in Palmetto Bay on Tuesday night.
The shooting took place on the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace.
Multiple police agencies, including Doral and Palmetto Bay Police Departments, were at the scene.
According to Doral Police, Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm and is expected to be ok.
Lt. King was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.
There is still a large police presence in Palmetto Bay, both in the air and on the ground.
No word from police yet on any suspects in the case.
