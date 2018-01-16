Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart is being straightforward about President Donald Trump’s reported “s***hole countries” comment.
“The American people have the right to know a lot of things and everything but let’s get something straight,” Congressman Díaz-Balart said.
The veteran politician who was in that meeting saying he has not and will never say what is said behind closed doors.
“I’ve been in public service for about three decades and when I meet with a constituent or an ambassador or a head of state and close the door in a meeting, there are obvious expectations that what is said in those meetings are not going to be said in public,” said Congressman Díaz-Balart .
Before walking into a congressional hearing at Miami Dade College about the dangers of normalizing relations with Cuba, the congressman wanted to make one thing clear.
“Others can comment about what he said in other public meetings. I will stay focused on the fact that, in March, about 800,000 young individuals face eminent deportation if we do not reach a deal,” said Díaz-Balart.
Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen respects her counterparts decision.
“Mario is a very true to his word kind of legislature. I know the media wants everyone to react. People have different ways of reacting. I react one way. He reacts another but one thing is for sure, he’s at the negotiation table,” said Ros-Lehtinen.
The DACA agreement is what the congressman says he is concerned about and that is his final word.
“I will not lose focus in getting into this pointing fingers one way or another,” said Díaz-Balart.