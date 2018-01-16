Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you thought cash was king, think again, especially if you are traveling on American Airlines or Delta through Miami International Airport.

Both airlines are going cashless at Miami International Airport by the end of the week.

That means transactions for tickets, checked or overweight bags, or unaccompanied minor fees, must be made with credit or debit cards.

The airlines say going cashless makes it easier on employees and speeds up the check-in process.

For those who only travel with cash, the airlines are working with a private company called Ready Credit, which converts cash into prepaid debit cards at nearly a dozen kiosks. The kiosks are already installed and work in English and Spanish. There is a $5 fee for each transaction and they will convert up to $1,000.

American Airlines has already transitioned to cashless airport environments in more than 50 locations, including New York’s John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia plus Los Angeles International and Dallas/Fort Worth International.

American and Delta are not the first airlines to go cashless at MIA.

United Airlines has two ReadyStation kiosks at the airport since it converted to cashless in the last three years.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there are 11 Ready Stations also serving United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.